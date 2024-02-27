Blackpool team news V Leyton Orient: Seasiders make three changes for the trip to Brisbane Road
The Seasiders have come out on top in their last two games in League One, with victories coming against Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers.
In Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Trotters at Bloomfield Road, Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery were both forced off at half time, and are absent for tonight’s game.
Meanwhile, James Husband also drops out of the starting line-up, but features on the bench. Callum Connolly, CJ Hamilton and Kyle Joseph all come in for Neil Critchley’s side.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, George Byers, CJ Hamilton, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Andy Lyons, Kylian Kouassi.