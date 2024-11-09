Blackpool team news V Leyton Orient: Double boost for the Seasiders for the trip to the capital

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST

Blackpool have named their team to take on Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road this afternoon.

After rotating the entirety of the starting XI for the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s, Steve Bruce has opted to make two changes from last Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton both make their return to action in the wide areas, with the latter of two making his first appearance since last month’s international break.

Ryan Finnigan and Elliot Embleton both drop down to the bench after starting last week’s game at Priestfield Stadium.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Dom Ballard, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Ashley Fletcher, Elliot Embleton, Jordan Rhodes, Dominic Thompson, Ryan Finnigan.

