Blackpool team news V Huddersfield Town: New man handed debut as Seasiders make two changes
The Seasiders are back in action for the first time since January 4, after their home game against Cambridge United last weekend was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
From their last outing away to Wycombe Wanderers, Steve Bruce has made two changes to his team.
Blackpool’s latest addition Tom Bloxham comes straight into the starting XI following his move from Shrewsbury Town, while fellow new signing Sammy Silvera is among the substitutes after joining the club on loan from Middlesbrough.
CJ Hamilton also comes into the team from the start on the back of his two recent appearances off the bench, with Sonny Carey dropping out.
Amid reported interest from Hull City, top scorer Kyle Joseph isn’t involved in any capacity, with talks currently ongoing concerning the striker’s future.
Here is the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Sonny Carey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Sammy Silvera.
