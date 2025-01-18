Blackpool team news V Huddersfield Town: New man handed debut as Seasiders make two changes

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool have named their team to take on Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

The Seasiders are back in action for the first time since January 4, after their home game against Cambridge United last weekend was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

From their last outing away to Wycombe Wanderers, Steve Bruce has made two changes to his team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool’s latest addition Tom Bloxham comes straight into the starting XI following his move from Shrewsbury Town, while fellow new signing Sammy Silvera is among the substitutes after joining the club on loan from Middlesbrough.

CJ Hamilton also comes into the team from the start on the back of his two recent appearances off the bench, with Sonny Carey dropping out.

Amid reported interest from Hull City, top scorer Kyle Joseph isn’t involved in any capacity, with talks currently ongoing concerning the striker’s future.

Here is the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Sonny Carey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Sammy Silvera.

Related topics:Huddersfield TownSteve BruceBlackpoolSeasiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice