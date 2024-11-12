Blackpool team news V Harrogate Town: Steve Bruce makes nine changes from Leyton Orient loss
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steve Bruce has made nine changes from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in League One, with only Jordan Gabriel and Hayden Coulson retaining their places.
Josh Onomah is among the players to come in, with the midfielder recovering from the knee problem that kept him out of the trip to Brisbane Road.
James Husband is named amongst the Seasiders substitutes, and could pick up his first minutes since September following a spell on the sidelines.
After featuring in last Wednesday’s game with Liverpool U21s, youngsters Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight and Takudzwa Gwanzura are also named on the bench.
A win or a bonus point would send Blackpool through top of Group E above Crewe Alexandra, while a draw would see them progress in second.
If Harrogate picked up all three points, they would reach the next round ahead of Bruce’s side.
Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Zac Ashworth, Dominic Thompson, Elliot Embleton, Ryan Finnigan, Josh Onomah, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight, Takudzwa Gwanzuru.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.