News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool team news V Forest Green Rovers: Nine changes for the FA Cup second round tie at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have named their team to take on Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Dec 2023, 18:45 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 18:50 GMT
Blackpool have named their team to take on Forest GreenBlackpool have named their team to take on Forest Green
Blackpool have named their team to take on Forest Green

Neil Critchley has made nine changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Cambridge United at the weekend, with Callum Connolly and Jake Beesley being the only players to keep their spots.

Kyle Joseph is among those to come in, as the striker is handed his first start for the club since his summer arrival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Matty Virtue makes the XI for the first time since September following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Most Popular

Kenny Dougall remains absent, after also missing the game at the Abbey Stadium.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matty Virtue, Albie Morgan, Dom Thompson, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutions: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Jensen Weir, Jordan Rhodes, CJ Hamilton, Andy Lyons.

Related topics:Kyle JosephBlackpoolNeil CritchleyKenny Dougall