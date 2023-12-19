Blackpool team news V Forest Green Rovers: Nine changes for the FA Cup second round tie at Bloomfield Road
Neil Critchley has made nine changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Cambridge United at the weekend, with Callum Connolly and Jake Beesley being the only players to keep their spots.
Kyle Joseph is among those to come in, as the striker is handed his first start for the club since his summer arrival.
Meanwhile, Matty Virtue makes the XI for the first time since September following a spell on the sidelines through injury.
Kenny Dougall remains absent, after also missing the game at the Abbey Stadium.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matty Virtue, Albie Morgan, Dom Thompson, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutions: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Jensen Weir, Jordan Rhodes, CJ Hamilton, Andy Lyons.