Blackpool team news V Fleetwood Town: Seasiders make two changes while injured man returns
The Seasiders will be looking to back up their 1-0 victory over Cambridge United at the weekend, as Sonny Carey’s first half goal brought to an end a three game winless run.
With Oxford United and Lincoln City not in action this evening, Neil Critchley’s side could close the gap on the final play-off spot to three points ahead of their final three games.
From Saturday’s game, Blackpool have made two changes. James Husband, who was on the bench against Garry Monk’s side, is back in the starting XI following a spell on the sidelines through injury. Meanwhile, Shayne Lavery starts up front alongside Jake Beesley. Both Olly Casey and Kylian Kouassi drop to the bench.
Albie Morgan is also among the substitutes after being out of action since the end of February.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Matty Virtue, Olly Casey, Kylian Kouassi.
