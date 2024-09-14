Blackpool team news V Exeter City: Steve Bruce picks his first XI as Seasiders boss
The 63-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Fylde Coast outfit last week, and replaces Neil Critchley - who was sacked after back-to-back defeats at the start of the new League One season.
Bruce has named Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal ahead of Richard O’Donnell, following the 22-year-old’s first outing against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy before the recent international.
The new Blackpool boss has also handed Odel Offiah his debut for the club, after the defender joined the Seasiders on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on Deadline Day.
Bruce appears to have gone with a 4-4-2, with Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton as the wide players, and Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard up front.
Equally, with the personnel selected, the team could also slot into a similar formation to the one used by the former manager, with the options there to play three in the defence with wing-backs.
Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter Ollie Norburn, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.
