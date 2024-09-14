Blackpool team news V Exeter City: Steve Bruce picks his first XI as Seasiders boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce has named his first starting XI as Blackpool head coach - with the Seasiders taking on Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 63-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Fylde Coast outfit last week, and replaces Neil Critchley - who was sacked after back-to-back defeats at the start of the new League One season.

Bruce has named Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal ahead of Richard O’Donnell, following the 22-year-old’s first outing against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy before the recent international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Blackpool boss has also handed Odel Offiah his debut for the club, after the defender joined the Seasiders on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on Deadline Day.

Bruce appears to have gone with a 4-4-2, with Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton as the wide players, and Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard up front.

Equally, with the personnel selected, the team could also slot into a similar formation to the one used by the former manager, with the options there to play three in the defence with wing-backs.

Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter Ollie Norburn, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.