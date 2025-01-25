Blackpool team news V Exeter City: Steve Bruce makes two changes from Huddersfield draw

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool have named their team to take on Exeter City at St James Park.

The Seasiders are on the search for their first win in over a month, with a number of draws coming their way in recent times.

Steve Bruce has made two changes for the long trip to Devon, as he looks to replicate the outcome of his first game in charge at Bloomfield Road - which was a 2-1 victory over Gary Caldwell’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elkan Baggott comes into the starting XI for Matthew Pennington - who has been ruled out for between four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Lee Evans also drops out completely, with Sonny Carey partnering Albie Morgan in the centre of midfield.

Blackpool are handed two boosts on the bench, with both Josh Onomah and Jake Beesley in contention to make their returns from injury.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Elkan Baggott, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Sonny Carey, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Hayden Coulson, Josh Onomah, Sammy Silvera, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.

Related topics:Steve BruceBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice