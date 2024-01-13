Blackpool team news V Exeter City: New man receives first start as Seasiders make two changes from FA Cup tie
The Seasiders’ last outing in League One was on New Year’s Day, when they produced a 2-0 victory over Lincoln City.
Neil Critchley made nine changes from the Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie for midweek EFL Trophy fixture against Burton Albion, but has named a more similar side to the one named at the City Ground for the visit of Gary Caldwell’s side.
Hayden Coulson comes in for his first start for the club after joining on loan from Middlesbrough, while Kyle Joseph starts up top alongside Jordan Rhodes.
Andy Lyons and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel both drop out from the Forest game, while Kenny Dougall does not feature at all.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery, Marvin Ekpiteta.