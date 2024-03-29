Blackpool team news V Derby County: Seasiders make big selection call for Good Friday game
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium ahead of the international break.
Neil Critchley has made one change to the team that started that day, with the injured Jordan Rhodes dropping out after it was revealed it’d be “touch and go” whether the striker would appear again this season due to knee ligament damage.
Sonny Carey comes into the starting 11, meaning Jake Beesley will start up front as a lone striker. Kylian Kouassi features on the bench, while this fixtures comes too soon for James Husband and Albie Morgan.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue, Kyle Joseph, Shayne Lavery, CJ Hamilton, Kylian Kouassi.
