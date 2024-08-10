Blackpool team news V Crawley Town: Decisions made on new signings and doubtful pair
The Seasiders will be looking to make a bright start to the campaign, as they hope to bounce back from the disappointment of last term’s eighth place finish.
Neil Critchley has added seven new players to his squad this summer, with Lee Evans, Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes all starting, with Zac Ashworth, Elkan Baggott, Elliot Embleton and Ashley Fletcher all on the bench.
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan both missed the back end of pre-season through injury, and are both absent this evening.
Meanwhile, Kyle Joseph gets the green light to start up front alongside Rhodes, while Sonny Carey is preferred to Rob Apter in the attacking midfield role.
Blackpool: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Elkan Baggott, Zac Ashworth, Elliot Embleton, Rob Apter, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley.
