Blackpool team news V Cheltenham Town: Five changes from the draw with Oxford United

Blackpool have named their team to take on Cheltenham Town this evening.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Feb 2024, 18:45 GMT
The Seasiders have gone three league games without a win, and will be desperate to get a win under their belt in order to stay in touching distance of the play-off places.

Neil Critchley has made five changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United at Bloomfield Road. George Byers comes in for his first start for the club after featuring from the bench at the weekend, while Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton, Andy Lyons and Kylian Kouassi are also back in the starting XI.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery, Marvin Ekpiteta.

