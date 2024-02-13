Blackpool team news V Cheltenham Town: Five changes from the draw with Oxford United

The Seasiders have gone three league games without a win, and will be desperate to get a win under their belt in order to stay in touching distance of the play-off places.

Neil Critchley has made five changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United at Bloomfield Road. George Byers comes in for his first start for the club after featuring from the bench at the weekend, while Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton, Andy Lyons and Kylian Kouassi are also back in the starting XI.