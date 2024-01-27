News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news V Charlton Athletic: One change from the victory over Bristol Rovers

Blackpool have named their team to take on Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
The Seasiders head into the game on the back of last week’s 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium, in what was a rare win on the road. While their away form has been mixed this season; at home they hold the best record in League One.

Neil Critchley has made one change from the win against the Pirates, with Dan Grimshaw returning between the sticks after recovering from a collision in the recent FA Cup third round replay defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery.

