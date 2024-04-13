Blackpool team news V Carlisle United: Neil Critchley rarity for Seasiders' trip to Cumbria
The Seasiders will be looking to build on their recent back-to-back 1-0 victories over Cambridge United and Fleetwood Town, while the Cumbrians will want to finish the season with some dignity after their relegation from League One was confirmed last week.
In a rarity during his time at Bloomfield Road, Neil Critchley has stuck with the same team that featured against the Cod Army on Tuesday night. The bench is also unchanged, with captain Ollie Norburn still not available.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Matty Virtue, Olly Casey, Kylian Kouassi.
