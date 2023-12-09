Blackpool team news V Carlisle United: Key man poised to make return while another receives rare starting opportunity
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Northampton Town in their most recent League One outing.
Callum Connolly keeps his spot from the midweek EFL Trophy win over Barnsley, while there is also a rare opportunity for Andy Lyons to start.
Meanwhile, captain Ollie Norburn is named on the bench as he looks to make his return following a frustrating period on the sidelines.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Owen Dale, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Olly Casey.