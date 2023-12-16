Blackpool team news V Cambridge United: Seasiders make one change for the trip to the Abbey Stadium
Neil Critchley has made one change to the side that produced a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last week.
Ollie Norburn returns to the starting XI for the first time since the 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers after making a cameo in the game against the Cumbrians.
The captain replaces Kenny Dougall- who does not feature in any capacity.
Meanwhile, Matty Virtue will hoping to making his return to league action from the bench, following a spell on the sidelines.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Matty Virtue, Olly Casey.