News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool team news V Cambridge United: Seasiders make one change for the trip to the Abbey Stadium

Blackpool have named their team to take on Cambridge United at Abbey Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Blackpool have named their team to take on Cambridge UnitedBlackpool have named their team to take on Cambridge United
Blackpool have named their team to take on Cambridge United

Neil Critchley has made one change to the side that produced a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last week.

Ollie Norburn returns to the starting XI for the first time since the 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers after making a cameo in the game against the Cumbrians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The captain replaces Kenny Dougall- who does not feature in any capacity.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Matty Virtue will hoping to making his return to league action from the bench, following a spell on the sidelines.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Matty Virtue, Olly Casey.

Related topics:Kenny DougallBlackpoolSeasidersNeil Critchley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice