Blackpool team news V Cambridge United: Seasiders make one change for the trip to the Abbey Stadium

Blackpool have named their team to take on Cambridge United at Abbey Stadium.

Neil Critchley has made one change to the side that produced a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United last week.

Ollie Norburn returns to the starting XI for the first time since the 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers after making a cameo in the game against the Cumbrians.

The captain replaces Kenny Dougall- who does not feature in any capacity.

Meanwhile, Matty Virtue will hoping to making his return to league action from the bench, following a spell on the sidelines.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Jordan Rhodes.