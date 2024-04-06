Blackpool team news V Cambridge United: Seasiders make five changes following Easter Monday stalemate
The Seasiders’ play-off hopes took a blow over the Easter period, with a 1-0 defeat away to Derby County and a goalless draw with Wycombe Wanderers.
Following the stalemate on Monday, Neil Critchley has made five changes to his side. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery and Kyle Joseph all drop out, with George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Kylian Kouassi and Jake Beesley coming into the 11.
James Husband is back on the bench following a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, but Albie Morgan remains absent.
Meanwhile, Marvin Ekpiteta is named as captain, with Norburn not involved at all.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Kylian Kouassi, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Kyle Joseph, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery.
