Blackpool team news V Cambridge United: Richard Keogh makes five changes for first game since Neil Critchley's departure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders parted ways with head coach Neil Critchley on Wednesday, following back-to-back defeats at the start of the new League One season.
Richard Keogh has taken charge on an interim basis, and has made five changes from last Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Stockport County at Bloomfield Road.
Richard O’Donnell starts in goal following Dan Grimshaw’s move to Plymouth Argyle on Friday night, while Olly Casey replaces Matthew Pennington in the back three.
Ollie Norburn and CJ Hamilton both return to the starting XI, while Dom Ballard comes in up front for his first start since joining Blackpool on loan from Southampton last week.
Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher, Dom Ballard.
Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Rob Apter, Jordan Rhodes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.