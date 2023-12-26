News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool team news V Burton Albion: Two changes from the victory over Bristol Rovers for Boxing Day trip

Blackpool have named their team to take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT
Blackpool take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli stadiumBlackpool take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli stadium
Blackpool take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli stadium

The Seasiders claimed a 3-1 victory over Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon, and will be looking to build on that result.

Neil Critchley has made two changes from the weekend, with Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph coming in for Sonny Carey and Jake Beesley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Jake Beesley, Olly Casey.

Related topics:BlackpoolBristol RoversKyle JosephSeasiders