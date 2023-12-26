Blackpool team news V Burton Albion: Two changes from the victory over Bristol Rovers for Boxing Day trip
Blackpool have named their team to take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Seasiders claimed a 3-1 victory over Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon, and will be looking to build on that result.
Neil Critchley has made two changes from the weekend, with Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph coming in for Sonny Carey and Jake Beesley.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Jake Beesley, Olly Casey.