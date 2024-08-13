Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have named their team to take on Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup at the Pirelli Stadium (K.O. 7.45pm).

Neil Critchley has made seven changes to the side that were defeated 2-1 by Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday evening.

Richard O’Donnell, Elkan Baggott, Rob Apter, Elliot Embleton, Zac Ashworth, Ashley Fletcher and Jake Beesley all come into the Seasiders’ starting XI, replacing Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Lee Evans, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes and Kyle Joseph.

There’s a place on the bench this evening for Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, who missed the Crawley defeat through injury, as well as Ryan Finnigan.

Meanwhile, Albie Morgan isn’t involved despite travelling with the team at the weekend and looking close to a return.

New signing Dom Ballard isn’t included either, with the Southampton loanee not registered in time following his arrival at Bloomfield Road earlier today.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Ollie Norburn, Elliot Embleton, Sonny Carey, Zac Ashworth, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ryan Finnigan, Lee Evans, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.