Blackpool team news V Burton Albion: Nine changes from the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest
Neil Critchley has made nine changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup, with only Callum Connolly and Andy Lyons keeping their spots.
Like at the City Ground, Kenny Dougall features on the bench, while new signing Hayden Coulson is also among the subs- as well as Jack Moore following his recall from Chorley.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Doug Tharme, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Andy Lyons, Tahan Oakley-Boothe, Matty Virtue, Dom Thompson, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Kenny Dougall, Hayden Coulson, Shayne Lavery, Olly Casey, Josh Miles, Jack Moore.