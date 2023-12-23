News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news V Bristol Rovers: Decisions made on recently absent midfielder and key attacker

Blackpool have named their team to take on Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Cambridge United in their previous League One outing.

Neil Critchley has made no changes to the team that were defeated 2-1 at the Abbey Stadium last weekend, with Jordan Rhodes able to feature following a midweek injury scare.

Kenny Dougall remains absent, having not been used in the last two fixtures.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Albie Morgan, Kyle Joseph, Matty Virtue, Olly Casey.

