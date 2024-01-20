Blackpool team news V Bristol Rovers: Decision made on keeper as Seasiders make five changes from FA Cup tie
Neil Critchley has made five changes to the team that were defeated 3-2 by Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup third round replay at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening.
Richard O’Donnell starts in goal, while Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele and Kyle Joseph all come back in.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutions: Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery.