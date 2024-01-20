News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news V Bristol Rovers: Decision made on keeper as Seasiders make five changes from FA Cup tie

Blackpool have named their team to take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium this afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Neil Critchley has made five changes to the team that were defeated 3-2 by Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup third round replay at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening.

Richard O’Donnell starts in goal, while Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele and Kyle Joseph all come back in.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutions: Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Owen Dale, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery.

