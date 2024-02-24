Blackpool team news V Bolton Wanderers: Seasiders make two changes from last league outing
The Seasiders ended a four game winless run in League One with their 2-1 victory over Peterborough United last weekend, but were defeated 3-0 by the same opponent on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.
From the fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium, Neil Critchley has made two changes, with Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley coming in for Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Andy Lyons, Kylian Kouassi, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Albie Morgan.