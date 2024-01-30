Blackpool team news V Bolton Wanderers: Seasiders make eight changes for EFL Trophy quarter-final tie
The Seasiders have made eight changes from their 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic in League One at the weekend.
Richard O’Donnell replaces Dan Grimshaw in goal, while Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matty Virtue, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey and Shayne Lavery also come in.
Kylian Kouassi is named on the bench after missing the last few months through a hamstring injury.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Matty Virtue, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.
Substitutions: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kylian Kouassi, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Josh Miles, Jack Moore.