Blackpool team news V Bolton Wanderers: Seasiders make eight changes for EFL Trophy quarter-final tie

Blackpool have named their team to take on Bolton Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
The Seasiders have made eight changes from their 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic in League One at the weekend.

Richard O’Donnell replaces Dan Grimshaw in goal, while Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matty Virtue, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey and Shayne Lavery also come in.

Kylian Kouassi is named on the bench after missing the last few months through a hamstring injury.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Matty Virtue, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.

Substitutions: Dan Grimshaw, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kylian Kouassi, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Josh Miles, Jack Moore.

