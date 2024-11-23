Blackpool team news V Bolton Wanderers: Decision made on striker after knock against Northampton Town
The Seasiders are looking to end a seven-game winless run in League One, with their last victory coming back in September.
Part of the problem has been a bite in front of goal, which was evident in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town.
Kyle Joseph is deemed fit enough to start after picking up a knock to his ankle against the Cobblers.
Meanwhile, there are three changes from last Saturday’s game, with Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson and Elliot Embleton coming in for Ryan Finnigan, CJ Hamilton and Jordan Rhodes.
This could prompt a change in system, that could potentially see Joseph up front on his own and an attacking midfielder behind him.
Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Elliot Embleton, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan, Terry Bondo.
