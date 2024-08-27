Blackpool team news V Blackburn Rovers: Seasiders make seven changes for EFL Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have named their team to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Interim head coach Richard Keogh has made seven changes to the side that drew 4-4 with Cambridge United at the weekend.

Defenders Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington and Zac Ashworth all come into the starting XI, while Olly Casey keeps his place, in what could be a potential back four or a change in role for one player.

Meanwhile, Elliot Embleton, Ryan Finnigan, Rob Apter and Jake Beesley also feature, as the Seasiders look to cause an upset to claim their place in the third round.

One notable absentee is Jordan Rhodes, who misses out on the chance to face his former club.

Here’s the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Zac Ashworth, Ollie Norburn, Elliot Embleton, Ryan Finnigan, Rob Apter, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Dan Sassi, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher, Dom Ballard.