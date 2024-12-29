Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have named their team to take on Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in their final game of 2024.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Wrexham on Boxing Day, with a late controversial penalty decision costing them a point against the Welsh outfit.

Steve Bruce has opted to name an unchanged starting XI from the game against the Welsh Dragons, with his bench also remaining the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means there is no return for CJ Hamilton, who has trained this week following a stint on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Discussing Blackpool’s injury situation after the game at the Racecourse Ground, Bruce said: “We’re getting one or two back. Sonny (Carey) was very bright when he came on, and gave us composure to stay on the ball, so that’s food for thought.

“We’ll have a look tomorrow to see what we’ve got and get ready to go again on Sunday.

“CJ will train tomorrow. He’s a bit like Sonny where we’ll have to be careful because we’ve not got any U21s. We’ll look around the New Year if there’s a game we can fit in somewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elkan Baggott is another. We’ve probably got everyone fit. The more options you’ve got can only make life easier.

“We’ll have to be careful, and we will be.”

Here is the full team to take on Birmingham: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, Zac Ashworth.