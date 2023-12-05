Blackpool team news V Barnsley: Seasiders make eight changes from previous outing
The Seasiders won all three of their group games to progress in top spot, while Neill Collins’ side had to settle for second place behind Bradford City.
Neil Critchley has made eight changes from the 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town last Tuesday, with only Marvin Ekpiteta, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley keeping their places.
Callum Connolly is among those to come into the team, and is handed the captain’s armband.
Meanwhile, youngster Josh Nyame is named on the bench, alongside Matty Virtue- who could make his return from injury this evening.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Dominic Thompson, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Doug Tharme, Josh Nyame, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Matty Virtue, Kyle Joseph.