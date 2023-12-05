Blackpool have named their team to take on Barnsley in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool have named their team to take on Barnsley

The Seasiders won all three of their group games to progress in top spot, while Neill Collins’ side had to settle for second place behind Bradford City.

Neil Critchley has made eight changes from the 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town last Tuesday, with only Marvin Ekpiteta, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley keeping their places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Connolly is among those to come into the team, and is handed the captain’s armband.

Meanwhile, youngster Josh Nyame is named on the bench, alongside Matty Virtue- who could make his return from injury this evening.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Dominic Thompson, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley.