Blackpool team news V Barnsley: Seasiders handed major boost for crucial game at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have named their team to take on Barnsley

The Seasiders head into today’s game on the back of three consecutive 1-0 victories, and will need another three points to keep their play-off hopes alive ahead of their trip to Reading on the final weekend.

Barnsley are without a win in their last four, and their recent dip in form has dragged them into a battle for the top six, which also involves Oxford United and Lincoln City.

Neil Critchley has named an unchanged starting XI for this afternoon’s game. After an injury scare for George Byers in last weekend’s victory over Carlisle United, the midfielder has been cleared to play.

Unfortunately, Albie Morgan does miss out after picking up a knock on his knee at Brunton Park, but Ollie Norburn is able to return among the substitutes following a three game absence with a swollen ankle.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley.