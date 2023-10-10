Blackpool team news: The Seasiders make raft of changes for the visit of Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy with exciting youngsters handed chance
Blackpool have named their team to take on Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy group tie at Bloomfield Road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Critchley has 11 changes to the starting 11 that faced Charlton Athletic at the weekend.
Youngster Will Squires is among those to be handed an opportunity, while other members of the development squad are named on the bench.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Will Squires, Marvin Ekpiteta, Doug Tharme, Owen Dale, Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir, Tashan Oakley-Booth, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley.
Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Olly Casey, Kwaku Donkor, Dominic Thompson, Luke Mariette, Dannen Francis, Kylian Kouassi.