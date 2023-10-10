News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Stabbing victim in hospital after being slashed in neck
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals

Blackpool team news: The Seasiders make raft of changes for the visit of Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy with exciting youngsters handed chance

Blackpool have named their team to take on Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy group tie at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Oct 2023, 18:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neil Critchley has 11 changes to the starting 11 that faced Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

Youngster Will Squires is among those to be handed an opportunity, while other members of the development squad are named on the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Will Squires, Marvin Ekpiteta, Doug Tharme, Owen Dale, Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir, Tashan Oakley-Booth, Andy Lyons, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Olly Casey, Kwaku Donkor, Dominic Thompson, Luke Mariette, Dannen Francis, Kylian Kouassi.

Related topics:BlackpoolNeil CritchleyCharlton Athletic