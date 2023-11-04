Blackpool team news: Neil Critchley makes six changes for the FA Cup tie away to Bromley
Neil Critchley has made six changes from the team that drew 3-3 with Fleetwood Town in League One on Wednesday night.
Richard O’Donnell comes in for Dan Grimshaw, while Callum Connolly starts in the back three.
Andy Lyons, Albie Morgan Karamoko Dembele and Shayne Lavery also come in.
Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Albie Morgan, Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery, Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutions: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Jensen Weir, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton, Dom Thompson, Tashan Oakley-Boothe.