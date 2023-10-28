News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news: Neil Critchley makes four changes for the visit of Peterborough United

Blackpool have named their team to take on Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Neil Critchley has made four changes from the side that overcame Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

James Husband, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Sonny Carey and Kylian Kouassi come in for Callum Connolly, Albie Morgan, Karamoko Dembele and Shayne Lavery.

Meanwhile, Ollie Norburn is still absent due to a neck problem.

Blackpool have named their team to face Peterborough United (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Blackpool have named their team to face Peterborough United (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Blackpool have named their team to face Peterborough United (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Dominic Thompson, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Owen Dale, Albie Morgan, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.

