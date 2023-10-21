Blackpool team news: Key man absent from Seasiders XI for the away game against Oxford United
Blackpool have named their team to take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon.
Neil Critchley has been forced to make one change from the team that overcame Stevenage last weekend.
Captain Ollie Norburn drops out, and is replaced in the starting 11 by Tashan Oakley-Boothe.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.