Blackpool team news: Karamoko Dembele handed first league start for the Seasiders
Blackpool have named their team to take on Derby County at Bloomfield Road this evening.
The Seasiders are looking for their third consecutive win, following their recent victories over Reading and Barnsley.
Neil Critchley has made two changes for the visit of the Rams.
Sonny Carey comes in alongside summer signing Karamoko Dembele- who is named in the starting line-up for the first time in the league.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir, Kylian Kouassi, Shayne Lavery.