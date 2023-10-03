News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool team news: Karamoko Dembele handed first league start for the Seasiders

Blackpool have named their team to take on Derby County at Bloomfield Road this evening.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:50 BST
The Seasiders are looking for their third consecutive win, following their recent victories over Reading and Barnsley.

Neil Critchley has made two changes for the visit of the Rams.

Sonny Carey comes in alongside summer signing Karamoko Dembele- who is named in the starting line-up for the first time in the league.

Karamoko Dembele has been handed his first league start (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Karamoko Dembele has been handed his first league start (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Albie Morgan, Jensen Weir, Kylian Kouassi, Shayne Lavery.

