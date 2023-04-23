Blackpool Supporters' Trust: So much good work to be proud of off the pitch

On the face of it, BST has little in common with the Romans depicted in ‘Life of Brian’.

However, this seems a good moment to park our worries about the club’s problems on the pitch and focus on all the good things that we, as a Trust, are involved in off it.

Blackpool Supporters' Trust strives to help fans of all ages

In terms of reaching the next generation, this is the first season in which we have undertaken the BST mascot initiative.

Throughout this season, BST has paid for 12 children to attend games as a mascot.

Most were awarded in a ballot to BST members and their families, but three were allocated to families who might not otherwise be able to afford to take their children to a game.

It has also prompted some of our members to approach BST and broker additional mascot opportunities that we have organised but which they have paid for.

We have promises for individual member sponsorship that will cover seven games in the 2023/24 season.

BST will shortly be consulting our members about the possibility that we could have a mascot at every league game next season.

Thanks to our success in raising funds through the sweepstake, we were also able to pay for 20 youngsters from Poulton FC to attend the home game with Wigan.

In terms of how we finance our activities, we have to be self-financing now.

The more successful we are, and the more money we raise, the more we are able to do with it.

This is where the 1953 Sweepstake comes in. We launched it at our AGM in November and have made an encouraging start.

One of our priorities for 2023/24 will be to increase the number of people who take part.

If you are interested in signing up, you can do so at www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/copy-of-fundraising-landing-page

Many of you will be aware that the Government recently published a White Paper on the future of football.

Much of the media coverage of it has focused on the proposal to create an independent regulator.

However, there is much more to the White Paper than just regulation, and it is very clear that the way in which clubs engage – and communicate – with their supporters is going to be a key priority.

The third pillar of our work is that of serving our community in the best way we can.

At Tuesday’s game against West Brom, we donated our last mascot package of the season to a Ukrainian family living locally.

We also organise regular foodbank contributions and are on the lookout for ways in which we can complement Blackpool FC Community Trust’s award-winning work.

If you have skills you think will help us, do get in touch and join us if you haven’t done so.

If you just think we are deserving of your support, the best way to show it is to sign up as a member.