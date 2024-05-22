Blackpool Supporters Trust issue full statement outlining concern over season ticket prices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Supporters Trust have issued a full statement reacting to the club’s season ticket prices for the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite the club preparing for another year in League One after failing to reach the play-offs, there has been a rise in most areas, with certain categories higher than what they were in the second Championship season.

The early bird price of an adult season ticket renewal will start at £375, compared to last year’s £349, while for new customers it is £395. Meanwhile, the renewal price of an adult season ticket in the family stand will set you back £315 during the early bird period, which is also up £26 from last year.

Mapping out areas of concern in their statement, Blackpool Supporters Trust wrote: “The BST Committee are concerned by the rise in season ticket prices in these difficult financial times. We also wish to be clear that we first saw the increased prices when they were released by the club yesterday.

Blackpool Supporters Trust have issued a statement concerning season ticket prices (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

“We can understand the rise for adult season tickets by just over a pound a game but had hoped the club would leave pricing the same as last year to encourage as many fans as possible to renew after a disappointing season.

“We find the rise for individual match day prices for fans who cannot attend every game hugely disappointing, especially given the disproportionate impact this will have on families. Not everyone can get to every game, or even attend enough to warrant buying a season ticket. Yet again we see no incentives for this type of fan.

“The increase in prices for 5-11 year olds and 14-18 year olds, feels unacceptable and counter-intuitive for a club trying to build a fanbase for the future.

“We are also surprised by the club's decision To use V12 finance yet again for extended payment terms rather than seek alternative solutions. The V12 10 month option is an improvement, but experience indicates that many fans (particularly younger ones with little credit history) who would want to spread the cost are at risk of failing their stringent credit checks.”

The supporters trust also provided examples of how prices have risen, and the demographics they believe are hit the hardest by the announced changes.

“The biggest percentage increases are for children and young people–which is totally incomprehensible, where we think this level of increase cannot be justified under any circumstance,” they continued.

“Blackpool is a town with many financial difficulties and the club should be encouraging the next generation to come along to watch the team, not making it harder for them.

“BST implores the Club to please reconsider this pricing increase, particularly that for families. We also confirm BST are currently in negotiations with an organisation that will provide NO CREDIT CHECK instead using a simpler affordability check which does not include a credit agency.

“Our hope is that this will to some extent help address the issues some fans have experienced in spreading the cost of purchasing their season tickets. We must also say at this stage, there is no guarantee of the terms of any such loans or indeed if they will be possible at all (although we are very hopeful).

“We seek to be able to make a further announcement later this week and if this option should fail, we will undertake to look for workable alternatives.”