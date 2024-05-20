Blackpool Supporters Trust express 'concern' following announcement of season ticket prices

Blackpool have announced season ticket information

Blackpool have announced an increase in season ticket prices- with the Supporters Trust expressing their concern.

The Seasiders will once again compete in League One following last May’s relegation from the Championship, with Neil Critchley’s side unable to reach the play-offs in their first attempt of returning to England’s second tier.

The early bird price of an adult season ticket renewal will start £375, compared to last year’s £349, while for new customers it is £395. Meanwhile, the renewal price of an adult season ticket in the family stand will set you back £315 during the early bird period, which is up £26 from last year. Both categories have risen from the club’s final most recent campaign in the Championship.

