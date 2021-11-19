Blackpool Supporters' Trust column: Awaiting election votes as well as recommendations for football's future

The pace of events shows no sign of slowing and the last week or so has been one of the busiest we have had for some time.

Last Saturday we launched our annual election process. With three members of our committee standing down, we are going to see some new blood on our team and are delighted to have a really impressive slate of five candidates for the three places available.

Voting continues until December 3 and the results will be announced at our AGM the next day.

Tracey Crouch's recommendations are eagerly anticipated

Whoever joins our numbers could hardly be coming in at a more important time.

We are hopeful that, by the time you read this, Tracey Crouch will have published her final recommendations to the Government emerging from the fan-led review of English football.

Our understanding is that the final report will be similar to the interim proposals she published in July.

We are very hopeful this will include the creation of an independent regulator to replace the woeful efforts of the EPL, EFL and the National League.

We are also hoping for much more. The way that TV revenue flows – or not – around the national game needs a fundamental overhaul, and although Ms Crouch is unlikely to prescribe one approach, it is likely she will recommend big changes.

We are also hoping she will make bold recommendations for supporters of clubs having stronger representation within them, and a much bigger say in the main strategic issues that affect them.

Any such recommendations may well up the ante for Supporters Trusts. Greater rights to representation will come with greater levels of responsibility and greater scrutiny of what we do.

As a Trust that has fought long and hard for just such a change, we are very excited about what Ms Crouch might say – but we will need to provide a strong response in terms of: continuing to strengthen our levels of accountability to our members; working collaboratively with our football club to rise to any new standards that are set; and influencing the way national policy for fans groups evolves by punching our weight within the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

This last point continues to be very important. We expect Ms Crouch’s proposals to be far-reaching, but they will matter very little if strong action to implement them does not follow.

We expect that these challenges will be with us throughout 2022 and, in all probability, well into 2023.

As stated above, we are finally getting together in person for an AGM in the Armfield Club on December 4 (11am).

As well as announcing the outcome of our elections, we will also, as we are obliged to do, publish our accounts.

We are very pleased to say that the club’s chief executive, Ben Mansford, will be joining us.

He has volunteered to say a few words and take some questions from members.

It is a great chance for us to hear his thoughts on what we have done this year and the plans that the club has for the future.

Assuming Ms Crouch has made her announcement by then, we are also to be joined by Clarke Carlisle.

Apart from being a crowd favourite at Bloomfield Road, Clarke has had a distinguished career with the Professional Footballers’ Association and was also one of the panel of advisors who supported Ms Crouch and heard evidence on the fan-led review during the summer.

He will offer perspectives on the changes underway in the game that we seldom get to hear – and we look forward to them.

In terms of policing games and crowd safety, we know these are not only very topical issues, but a source of great worry for many of you.

Disorder at matches has been thankfully rare in recent years, but the heightened interest in the team and success on the field are bringing some problems.

The police and ground authorities have found it difficult to find an approach to managing crowd safety that deals effectively with these issues.

A meeting of various interested parties, including the club and fans’ groups, was held last night after this article was written.

BST welcomes any serious attempt to deal with a problem exasperating a lot of innocent people and frightening others in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We will report back on these discussions, and no doubt debate them again. We hope that they can be resolved quickly – and not only for our own peace of mind.

The club’s reputation is also at stake and the recent problems we have all seen are a poor reward for the huge amounts of time, money and effort Simon Sadler is pouring into the club and its future. He – and we – deserve far better.

We now approach a crucial six-game period in the run-up to Christmas. Let’s hope the festivities start in Swansea on Saturday.