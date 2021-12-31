Blackpool Supporters' Liaison Officer column: Saying farewell to a fantastic year

If I can get personal for once (and I’m writing this straight after a hard-to-take last-minute defeat to Middlesbrough), I am so glad that Blackpool is my club, my team, my town.

Against the backdrop of all that’s been so difficult in the last 12 months, the football has been a real tonic. I know that thousands of you feel the same way.

Those of us fortunate enough to be at Wembley in May for the play-off final will never forget what a brilliant achievement that was.

More than 13,000 supporters were at Bloomfield Road in midweek

Now that we’ve enjoyed half a season of Championship football with full attendances, it’s hugely pleasing to see how well the team is rising to the challenge at this higher level and how fantastic the support has been from the stands, both home and away.

What’s more, the community-led activities – like the football shirt initiative, Christmas foodbank, mental health support phoneline and BFC Volunteers group – all demonstrate what a generous-hearted set of fans Blackpool supporters are. The future looks promising.

Talking of attendances and atmosphere, it was great to have 13,500 inside Bloomfield Road for a midweek fixture. Let’s hope there are as many there on Saturday to cheer on the Seasiders.

Since those well-documented policing issues that many experienced as fans left Bloomfield Road in October and November, and the subsequent meeting between the police and fans’ groups, the revised exit strategy to route away supporters out of the north-east end of the stadium appears to be working well.

As a further initiative in the process of rebuilding positive relations between the football club, its fans and the police, I was invited to join the police panel interviewing candidates for a new dedicated football officer for West Lancashire.

That policeman or woman will, when appointed, play a vital role in the policing of football in the area, not just for Blackpool but for Fleetwood and Morecambe as well.

The officer will liaise between the police, the football clubs and their supporters, helping to keep fans and communities safe when football matches take place and engaging constructively with all agencies at games, at supporter group meetings and via social media.

To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time in the UK that a football club SLO has been actively involved in helping to select and appoint a police force’s DFO, and it signals both the club’s and West Lancashire Police Division’s intentions to do things differently and better in future for the good of the community.

The interview process concludes next week and the new DFO for West Lancashire will be announced later in January.

I mentioned last time an intention to expand the Supporters’ Liaison Officer team for matchdays.

The club agreed and the opportunity was publicised but the response has been poor, so I’m extending both the appeal and the deadline.

It’s a great opportunity, open to all season ticket holders over the age of 18, to get more involved with their football club on a regular basis and to help provide their fellow supporters with the best possible matchday experience.

Look out for full details on social media over the weekend and please contact me within the next two weeks if you’d like to discuss what’s involved.

Likewise, if you wish to contact me for any reason to do with supporter issues or have queries or suggestions, feel free to do so by email: [email protected] or message me: @BFCSLO on Facebook or Twitter – it’s what I’m here for.

Finally, stay safe. Happy New Year to everyone.

Please arrive in plenty of time to allow for the additional Covid pass checks before tomorrow’s game at home to Hull City. Let’s hope we can kick off 2022 with a win. Be loud, proud but legal, Seasiders fans. UTMP!