Blackpool successful in overturning Marc Bola's ban but FA uphold Donervon Daniels' red card

Blackpool have been successful in overturning Marc Bola's three-match ban but the FA have upheld the red card shown to Donervon Daniels.

Daniels and Bola were both shown straight reds by referee Neil Hair during Saturday's 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

The defenders appeared to be involved in an altercation as Blackpool prepared to defend a late corner.

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips revealed Daniels was upset with Bola for failing to head the ball away from the penalty area during a period of pressure from the home side, but denied there was a punch-up.

He did, however, acknowledge the pair may have had hold of each other.

The TV cameras failed to pick up the incident but, after reviewing their own footage, Blackpool decided to lodge an appeal against both red cards yesterday.

The FA have since reviewed the clip and have this lunchtime confirmed Bola's straight red will be overturned, which means he will be available for Saturday's home game against Luton Town.

But Daniels' sending off was upheld, meaning the centre back will miss Blackpool's games against Luton, QPR and Peterborough United.

A spokesperson for the FA said: "Marc Bola has had his suspension following a red card for violent conduct withdrawn with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was upheld.

"The Blackpool player was sent-off during the game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday

"However, teammate Donervon Daniels will miss the club’s next three matches after a wrongful dismissal claim following his sending off, also for violent conduct in the same game, was rejected."