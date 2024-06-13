Blackpool striker's fitness status ahead of pre-season following injury-plagued six months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes is ready for the start of pre-season as he looks to put his injury troubles behind him.

The 34-year-old has recently signed a permanent deal with the Seasiders following the conclusion of his time with Huddersfield Town- with his final year of his contract with the Terriers being spent on loan at Bloomfield Road.

During the first half of the campaign, Rhodes bagged 15 goals in League One, but struggled with injuries from January onwards- with the forward initially missing six games after a blow to his ribs against Charlton Athletic, before suffering knee ligament damage in a game away to Wigan Athletic at the end of March, which brought his season to an end.

“For the last game against Reading I wasn’t quite right, it was touch and go, but I would’ve been fully ready to train on the Tuesday after the game,” he explained.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

“It’s felt like I’ve had so much time off since January, so since that last game I’ve been ticking over to feel like I’m doing something.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season and getting a full one under my belt because I didn’t have one at Huddersfield last year.