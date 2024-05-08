Blackpool striker shares update on recovery from injury following absence at the end of the season
The striker missed the Seasiders’ trip to Reading on the final day of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in training ahead of the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Following his move from Sutton United last summer, the 20-year-old made 23 appearances in Tangerine in all competitions, scoring five times- with four of his goals coming in the EFL Trophy, including a hat trick against Liverpool U21s from the bench back in October.
Taking to Instagram, Kouassi shared a photo of himself in hospital, with the caption: “Successful procedure, time to rest up, recover, and go again. Glory to the most high.”
A couple of his teammates were quick to reply, with Richard O’Donnell stating: “Back stronger my friend.”
CJ Hamilton added: Back better and stronger in no time bro.”
While Karamoko Dembele wrote: “We go again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.