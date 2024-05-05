Jake Beesley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The striker was at the Peninsula Stadium between 2017 and 2020, scoring four times in 32 appearances following his move from Chesterfield. He later played for Solihull Moors and Rochdale, before making the move to Bloomfield Road.

Salford’s owners are of course well known in the world of football, with multiple members of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92 being involved since 2014. David Beckham, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes all own shares alongside businessman Peter Lim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing his time with Salford, Beesley said: "I had a really good time there. I didn’t really nail a position down when I first joined them, I actually started the season playing right wing-back. It got to a point where I wasn’t in the team, so I had to go on loan to play up front. During that period Salford got promoted to the Conference, so that’s a good memory to have- it was a great group of lads, really together.

"It was a great place to be, the standards were really high even though it was non-league. It stood me in good stead because I had good examples to look up to.

"Even the season after I didn’t play a huge part, but I was still training full time, so I was still around the lads. They then got promoted again, and I managed to get into the team in League Two.

"I can’t say any bad things about the club, as it gave me a chance when I got released from Chesterfield, they let me stay in full time football, which was massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The owners weren’t around too much, but they did pop in now and again. They used to come in after a win or defeat to see what the morale was like. You don’t really play for them, you play for the badge on the shirt and the fans.”

During his time at Salford, Beesley experienced what it was like to have a documentary crew following the squad.

"I think I had a cameo but no starring roles,” he added.