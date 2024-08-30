Blackpool striker set for Deadline Day departure
The Gazette understands the 21-year-old will be sent out on a season-long loan to a League Two club, which will allow him to pick up more first-team experience.
Kouassi made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United.
During his first campaign on the Fylde Coast, he scored five times in 24 games in all competitions, as well as providing two assists.
Three of his goals were part of a second half hat-trick in a 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s last October.
After enjoying a bright start to life in Tangerine, a couple of injuries disrupted the forward’s progression throughout the season, with surgery required back in May.
While Kouassi has been recovering throughout the summer, he has fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.
Jordan Rhodes has returned to Blackpool on a permanent deal following his loan spell, while Ashley Fletcher and Dom Ballard have also been added to the Seasiders squad.
Meanwhile, both Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley remain with the club as well.
