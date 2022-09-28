Blackpool striker nets consolation goal in Northern Ireland defeat

The 23-year-old scored his third international goal on Tuesday evening but his country suffered a 3-1 defeat in Athens.

It was Northern Ireland’s third loss but they were spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.

However, third place in League C Group 2 means they face the prospect of a tough Euro 2024 qualifying draw for the campaign that starts in March.

Greece took the lead on 14 minutes when Bailey Peacock-Farrell came for a deep cross but collided with Paddy McNair as he battled Fotis Ioannidis.

The ball was spilled into the path of Dimitrios Pelkas, who stooped to head home.

Northern Ireland were level four minutes later though, Steven Davis crossing from the left with Lavery on hand to sidefoot home from close range.

An offside Giorgios Masouras hit the woodwork for the home team before they retook the lead 10 minutes into the second half.

A misplaced pass from Davis on the edge of the area ended with Anastasios Bakasetas playing in Masouras, who had time and space to tuck away Greece’s second goal.

Lavery’s evening ended when he was replaced by Gavin Whyte midway through the second half.

It meant the Seasiders’ front man could only look on as Greece wrapped up victory 10 minutes from time with Petros Mantalos beating Peacock-Farrell from 25 yards.

Lavery’s Blackpool team-mates, Charlie Patino and Theo Corbeanu, had to make do with appearances off the bench for their respective countries on Tuesday.

Patino played the final quarter-hour as England’s Under-20s made it three wins from three on their trip to Spain with a 3-0 victory over Australia.

The Arsenal loanee was one of eight second-half substitutes, replacing Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam, as goals from Daniel Jebbison, Aaron Ramsey and Samuel Edozie gave the Young Lions victory.

Corbeanu played the final 11 minutes as Canada were beaten 2-0 by Uruguay in Bratislava.

An early free-kick from Nicolas de la Cruz opened the scoring before Darwin Nunez headed in a Luis Suarez cross just past the half-hour.