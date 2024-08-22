Blackpool striker linked with move to Scottish club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi could head out on loan before the end of the month.

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United.

Prior to his departure as Seasiders head coach on Wednesday, Neil Critchley had admitted the club would explore options for Kouassi away from Bloomfield Road due to the amount of competition ahead of him in the attacking department.

Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley and Dom Ballard all featured in Blackpool’s opening three games of the new season, while Kouassi has been continuing his recovery from injury after undergoing surgery at the beginning of the summer.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claims the striker is now in talks with Motherwell over a loan move to Fir Park.

The Well are without a win in their opening two games of the Scottish Premiership season after finishing ninth last season.