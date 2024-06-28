Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s newest attacking addition states he won’t hide away from the fact that things haven’t gone to plan for him in the last few seasons.

The striker has joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal, with the option for an additional 12 months also included, following the conclusion of his contract with Watford.

During his time at Vicarage Road, the 28-year-old went out on loan to New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday, but only managed two goals in 63 games for all three clubs combined.

“The last few years haven’t gone to plan,” he admitted.

“There’s been external factors and things like that, but I’ll take responsibility for it. It’s on me as well.

“When I look at it, the change of managers didn’t help me. I went to Wigan, and had three managers there in one season. I then went to Sheffield Wednesday and had two managers again.

“Sometimes people have different opinions about me in terms of style and stuff like that - I get it, I understand it.

“Pre-season is also a massive thing. I went into the last two teams quite late, and I was training alone not going into Watford.

“From there you’re on the back foot because they’re not really assessing you the same as the lads that have been in from the start.

“If I can get a full pre-season where I’m playing the games and doing the fitness work, I can go into the first match the fittest I’ve been in the last two years.”

Fletcher enjoyed a good stint with Middlesbrough, with the Manchester United youth product scoring 28 times in 109 appearances for the North Yorkshire club, before making the move to Watford at the end of his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

The forward says it was hard to only receive six appearances for the Hornets, during which time he found the back of the net twice.

“You look back sometimes at the decisions you’ve made, I could’ve stayed at Middlesbrough and signed a new deal, and things could’ve played out differently,” he added.

“Obviously I got the opportunity to go to the Premier League - don’t think any player would turn that down.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing but I’m fully focussed now on my future.

“This is a new chapter for me - I got married in the summer and I’ve got a little girl, so I’m a mature adult now. I’m looking forward to getting back and playing the best I can.

