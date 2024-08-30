Blackpool striker explains what he's hoping to get out of Deadline Day move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi is hoping his loan move to Salford City will help to iron out his strengths and weaknesses.

The 21-year-old has made the move to the The Peninsula Stadium for the 2024/25 campaign, and could make his debut against MK Dons in League Two on Monday night (K.O. 8pm).

Kouassi joined the Seasiders last summer from Sutton United, but has now dropped down a division to pick up more game time and improve his craft.

“I’m happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started and start getting going,” he told Salford’s club media.

“Training was good, I met all the lads, they were comforting so it’s been nice here and they made me settle pretty easily.

“I’m a striker that can come in and score goals, I’m a hard-working striker that brings energy and brings another problem to the side.

“I spoke to the gaffer, we had a few chats about where he wanted to be at the end of the season and that attracted me to come here. He can help me get better in terms of my strengths and my weaknesses, so I’m excited to come here and get going.”