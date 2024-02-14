Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

On Tuesday night, the Seasiders could only manage one shot on target as they were defeated 2-0 by Cheltenham Town at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium, with Eliot Bonds’ brace condemning Neil Critchley’s side to their eighth defeat on the road this season.

Blackpool have been without Beesley since their final game of 2023, where he picked up an injury in the loss away to Port Vale, but he has recently taken steps towards returning to action.

"Jake was closer, hopefully he’ll train again in the next few days which will put him closer to contention for the weekend- he’s further ahead than Jordan,” Critchley explained.

Meanwhile, Rhodes has been absent after being involved in a collision during the first half of the 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic last month. The Huddersfield Town loanee has found the back of the net 15 times in League One this season, and has proven to be a real loss for the Seasiders in the last few weeks.

"He’s showing signs of progress, but I think he’s a little bit away yet- with a rib injury it’s down to pain management,” Critchley added.

“We’re missing his experience at the top end of the pitch, someone with a calm head who can just keep the ball for us- we didn’t do that well enough against Cheltenham.”